Here's why Amazon's global expansion won't come easy

It's been nearly 27 years since Jeff Bezos founded Amazon, so it's hard to remember a time when Amazon wasn't an e-commerce leviathan and Bezos one of the richest men in the world.

Today, nearly half of American online retail purchases are made via an Amazon order, so the opportunities for growth might seem limited. But the same can't be said beyond U.S. borders as the Seattle-based, online retailer continues to pursue opportunities abroad.

In its early days, Amazon could replicate its domestic offering for continued growth. Today, however, it must grapple with nationalistic politicians and tough local competitors, which make Amazon's global dominance efforts far more difficult.

Amazon global expansion faces challenges So far, Amazon's quest for global dominance is starting at a slow pace. The fact that the best new opportunities Amazon could find last year were the Netherlands and Sweden -- two tech-savvy countries with roughly the population of New York State and Michigan, respectively -- suggests just how challenging foreign expansion has become. The Netherlands has shaped up to be a tough fight. Many Dutch consumers have stayed loyal to Bol.com, a homegrown marketplace, according to analysts at Pattern, a global e-commerce consultancy with headquarters in Lehi, Utah. In February, Bol.com drew 83.7 million mobile and desktop visits, compared to 23.6 million on Amazon.nl, Amazon's Netherlands site. Growth in Sweden has also been a challenge. Amazon's Swedish site, Amazon.se, reached 10 million visitors a month after the first few months -- which is not bad for a new site in a country with a population of 10 million -- but traffic has plateaued, said Lara Jelowicki, Pattern's international director. "It's a more expensive market to sell in, and so sellers … are having to look at pricing before deciding which products to list," Jelowicki said. Ironically, one of Amazon's toughest competitors in Sweden may be Amazon itself. Amazon.se's cost structure means Swedish consumers can often save money and have more choices if they shop via another European Amazon storefront, Jelowicki noted. "We have seen a similar growth pattern in other markets where Amazon has launched, such as Australia," Jelowicki said. "There will be a tipping point when it starts to ramp faster, though this may take a couple of years." In other markets, the competition is even tougher -- formidable enough, sometimes, to hold Amazon at bay altogether. In South Korea, for example, local e-commerce leader Coupang delivers every product within 24 hours and offers 7 a.m. deliveries on some items, even when they are ordered at midnight. Of course, a company that generates nearly $400 billion in annual revenue has options, and Amazon has made some important acquisitions internationally. For example, Amazon bought Souq.com, a Middle Eastern online marketplace, for $520 million in 2017 and converted it to Amazon branding in the United Arab Emirates (amazon.ae) in 2019 and in Saudi Arabia (amazon.sa) in 2020.